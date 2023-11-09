AIMIM announces Mohd Mubeen as Bahadurpura candidate

Mohd Mubeen, is a corporator from Shastripuram Division and is associated with the party for more than two decades.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:29 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeem on Thursday announced Mohd Mubeen as it’s candidate from Bahadurpura assembly constituency.

Mohd Mubeen, is a corporator from Shastripuram Division and is associated with the party for more than two decades.

The AIMIM is contesting the assembly elections from nine assembly constituencies in the city.

The party announced candidature of Akbaruddin Owaisi (Chandrayangutta), Jaffer Hussain Meraj (Yakutpura), Mohd Majid Hussain (Nampally), Kauser Mohidduin (Karwan), Mir Zulfeqar Ali (Charminar), Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Ravi Yadav (Rajendranagar) and Mohd Rasheed Faraz ( Jubilee Hills) earlier. The finalization of Bahadurpura candidate was kept pending.