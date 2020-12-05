AIMIM retains tally of 44 divisions in GHMC

AIMIM won the Ghansi Bazaar division seat previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party while it lost to BJP the Jambagh seat which it had won in the last election

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen retained its tally of 44 divisions in the GHMC elections. The party had contested from 51 seats.

The AIMIM won the Ghansi Bazaar division seat previously held by the Bharatiya Janata Party while it lost to BJP the Jambagh seat which it had won in the last election.

All the results of the AIMIM came by 7 pm, however, suspense over the Jangammet division continued till 9.15 pm. Finally, MIM’s Abdul Rahman won the seat by a majority of 500-odd votes, much to the relief of the party. Party president Asaduddin Owaisi was yet to comment on the outcome of the GHMC elections.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .