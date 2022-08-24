AIMIM seeks BJP MLA Raja Singh’s expulsion from Telangana Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:48 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Amid rising tensions in Hyderabad especially the Old City, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Wednesday sought expulsion of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal T Raja Singh from the State Legislative Assembly for violating his oath as a MLA.

In a representation to the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, AIMIM general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri said Raja Singh’s conduct was unbecoming of a member of the House and it has breached the House’s privileges, resulting in collective contempt. He also alleged that the BJP MLA’s remarks have resulted in diminishing the diginity of the Legislative Assembly.

Stating that Raja Singh’s statement against Prophet Mohammed and Islam hurt the sentiments of Muslims across India immensely, the AIMIM said it was a blatant violation of his oath as the MLA. “The oath binds a member to bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution. Secularism and fraternity are part of the basic structure of the Constitution of India. Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence, promoted enmity, hatred and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India,” the AIMIM complained.

Further, the AIMIM complained that it was not a one-off incident, but a consistent pattern and attached related news reports among others. The party also reminded that the BJP MLA was suspended from the House earlier this year, for his misbehaviour. Hence, the AIMIM had sought action against him under Article 194 of the Constitution for breach of previlige and contempt of the House.