Telangana: AIMIM to construct permanent buildings for minority gurukulam in Waqf lands

AIMIM town president said the party would take the initiative to construct permanent buildings for minority gurukulam schools in Waqf Board lands

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:12 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Karimnagar: AIMIM town president Syed Ghulam Mohammed Hussein said the party would take the initiative to construct permanent buildings for minority gurukulam schools in Waqf Board lands across the State.

He participated in minority gurukulam schools welfare officers’ awareness programme held in Minority Gurukulam School (Boys)-I, Bommakal rural mandal on Saturday.

Efforts were being made for construction of corporate level school buildings for minority residential schools in waqf lands under the aegis of MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, he said.

Minority students were getting corporate level education with the establishment of minority residential schools. Moreover, educational standards among Muslim community have also been increased with the introduction of minority gurukulam by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in 2016, he said.