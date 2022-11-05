Aiming to make Telangana TB free by 2025: Harish Rao

Published: Updated On - 07:18 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Nutrition kits are being distirbuted to TB Patients in Siddipet district by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the Telangana government was aiming to make the State Tuberculosis free by 2025.

Addressing a gathering after launching the distribution of nutrition kits to TB patients in Siddipet on Saturday, the Minister said there were 39,000 identified TB patients across Telangana. While Siddipet district was having 1,000 patients, Rao said the Siddipet Assembly Constituency was having 256 patients. The Health Minister said they will distribute nutrition kits to all TB patients across the State.

Asking the Asha workers to conduct a survey in the villages to identify people suffering from TB, Rao said early treatment would help them recover quickly from the disease. Educating that TB is not a deadly disease, Rao said that the patients can recover within six months.

As part of their efforts to make Telangana free from TB, he said that they will distribute the nutrition kits for six months. The kits will have three kilos of rice, 300 grams of cow ghee, one kg of pulses, and 30 eggs. Commissioner of Family Welfare Swetha Mohanty, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil and others were present.