Air force academy hosts graduation ceremony in Dundigal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:47 AM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The Air Force Academy in Dundigal, 45 kilometres from Hyderabad, beheld a radiant graduation parade of cadets, who were ready to embark on a journey of selfless service.

The sprawling ground sported a lively look with flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches triumphantly marching onto the field to be commissioned as officers in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The march-past on the ground, a synchronised drill, and thrilling aerobatics in the air by various aircraft of the Indian Air Force astounded the audience that included family members of passing-out cadets and senior serving and retired officers.

Chief of the Air Staff, General Manoj Pande, who was the reviewing officer of the Combined Graduation Parade, inducted the graduating fight cadets with the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ and also conferred the President’s Commission on them.

Flying Officer Raghav Arora from the flying branch was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in overall merit in the pilots’ course.

The graduation parade also saw a spectacular aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer, the indigenous Light combat aircraft (Tejas), the Suryakiran, Sarang team and a fly past by formations of PC-7, Kiran, Hawk aircraft and Chetak helicopters.