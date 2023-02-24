AISF demands suspension of KMC Principal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hanamkonda: AISF district general secretary B Santosh has demanded the suspension of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) Principal Dr D Mohan Das for ‘failing’ to check incidents of ragging of medicos at the college.

In a press note here on Friday, he alleged ragging was on the rise at the KMC and accused the Principal of failing to act on the issue though Dr Daravath Preethi’s father had lodged a complaint with the college management. He also asked the police to probe the case from all angles to collect the evidence and ensure death penalty to the accused Dr MA Saif.

“The State government should also take strict measures to prevent such incidents,” he said.