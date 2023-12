Akbaruddin Owaisi: The Protem Speaker Of Telangana Assembly | AIMIM | Telangana News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

Akbaruddin Owaisi, an MLA from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), was sworn in as the Protem Speaker of the newly-elected Telangana State Legislative Assembly.

