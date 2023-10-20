Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘chirkut’ remark is beyond comprehension: Cong leader TS Singh Deo

Earlier, Yadav, upset over Congress "turning its back" on seat-sharing in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I want to tell the Congress, don't talk about our party through your 'chirkut' leaders." (referring to Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai).

10:23 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Photo: X

Balrampur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo reacted to ‘chirkut’ remarks made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for a Uttar Pradesh Congress leader and said that Yadav’s statement is beyond comprehension.

“He is an educated and a learned person and also been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, if he is giving such a statement then it is beyond my comprehension,” said Deo while talking to media as he has reached Ramanujganj to meet the family members of former Congress District President of Balrampur district, Gopal Gupta who has passed away two days ago.

Earlier on Thursday Akhilesh Yadav responded fiercely when reporters asked him about his reaction to Congress Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai’s statement that if Congress had fought Ghosi, they (SP) might have lost the seat. “The state chief has no authority. He was not there in the meeting held at Patna, Mumbai. What does he know about the INDIA alliance?… These people from Congress are siding or involved with the BJP,” the SP leader said while talking to reporters in UP’ Sitapur.

SP chief further said that he would not have trusted them if he had known that people from Congress would betray us. “If I had known that the alliance is not on the state level then I would not have sent SP leaders to Digvijaya Singh…I would not have trusted them if I had known that people from Congress would betray us,” he added.