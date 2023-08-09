Akhilesh’s tweet criticizes UP assembly rules

It is noteworthy that the menace of stary bulls has been a major problem for farmers who have been losing their crop.

By IANS Published Date - 01:17 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the new rule book introduced for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

In a tweet, the SP chief came up with a list of resolutions that could be further introduced in the Assembly.

He said that some of these resolutions could include a ban on coming to the Assembly after eating tomatoes.

Another resolution could be a ban on talking about stray bulls.

It is noteworthy that the menace of stary bulls has been a major problem for farmers who have been losing their crop.

In his tweet, Akhilesh further said that talking about public interest and harmony could also be banned in the Assembly, adding that no questions should be asked about smart cities and the progress in this regard.

He further wrote that mention of inflation and unemployment will not be allowed in the Assembly and no one would be permitted to raise the demand for caste census,

“Moreover, talking about PDA — picchda, Dalit, alpasankhyak — even in sign language would be banned,” he wrote.