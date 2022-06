Al-Najma register first win at Asian Handball League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:41 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Players from Al-Najma and Mes Kerman, at Gachibowli on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Riding on an eight-goal show from Eid Ali, Bahrain’s Al-Najma defeated Iran’s Mes Kerman 31-25 at the Asian Handball Men’s Club League at the Gachibowli Stadium on Thursday.

Having taken a four-point lead at 14-10 at lemon break, Al-Najma continued their domination to win the match with a six-point cushion.

In the second match of the day, Al-Kuwait defeated Al-wakra 33-23.