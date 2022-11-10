All about Aruna Miller, Hyderabad-born Lieutenant Governor in US

Hyderabad: Indian-American politician Aruna Miller scripted history on Wednesday by becoming the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in the State of Maryland.

“Ever since I came to this country in 1972, I’ve never stopped being excited for the promise of America,” Miller tweeted shortly after her win. “I will never stop fighting to make sure that promise is available to everyone. And this promise begins with a commitment to deliver a Maryland where we Leave No One Behind.”

The 57-year-old Democrat was on the Lieutenant Governor ticket along with Wes Moore, who has also set a record by becoming Maryland’s first Black Governor.

All about Aruna Miller

Born in Hyderabad on November 6, 1964, Miller’s family immigrated to the United States when she was seven years old. She grew up in New York and has a BS degree in civil engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. Miller became a citizen of the United States in 2000.

In the 1990s, she worked as a transportation engineer for local governments in California, Hawaii, and Virginia. She eventually moved to Maryland, where she worked with the Montgomery Council Department of Transportation.

Between 2010 and 2018, Miller represented District 15 in the Maryland House of Delegates. In 2018, she ran for Congress in the State’s 6th Congressional District. However, she lost to David Trone in the Democratic primary.

On November 8, Moore and Miller were proclaimed victorious. They had been supported by President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris during their campaigns.

Role of Lieutenant Governor

After Governor, Lieutenant Governor is one of the State’s senior-most officials. The L-G assumes the role of Governor if the latter is out of State or incapacitated. If the Governor dies, resigns, or is removed from office, the LG automatically assumes the top post.