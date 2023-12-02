All arrangements in place across Telangana for vote counting

To begin with, postal ballots will be counted at 8 am, followed by votes polled on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Arrangements for votes counting at AV College, Hyderabad. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are in place for the counting of votes which will begin at 8 am on Sunday. The staff deployed for counting and agents of the contesting candidates have been asked to reach the respective counting centres by 5 am across the State.

All the 49 counting centres across the State will be covered with a three-layered security, including central forces, State armed forces and local police. To begin with, postal ballots will be counted at 8 am, followed by votes polled on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

There will be 14 tables at each centre, with 1798 tables and 2417 rounds in total. At each table, one counting supervisor, one counting assistant, one micro observer and counting staff will count the votes. In a few constituencies where the number of voters is high, 28 tables were being arranged.

By 9.30 am, the results of the first round are likely to be declared. Election staff and police personnel have been specifically directed to stay alert till the final round of counting was completed at all the centres.