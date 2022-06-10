All arrangements set for KTR’s Khammam visit

Khammam city turned pink with TRS party flags, buntings, banners, welcome arches and cutouts put up all over the city welcoming IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

The district administration made all arrangements for the minister’s visit while the police made tight security arrangements. District Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier have on Thursday made a ground inspection of the arrangements.

CP held a meeting with police officials on Friday and told them to ensure that Rama Rao’s tour in the city passes off peacefully and smoothly. He made sector-wise allocation of duties and wanted police officials to see that there would be no traffic issues during the minister’s tour.

Rama Rao would address a Pattana Pragathi public at Sardar Patel Stadium. A cable-stayed suspension bridge and musical fountain at Lakaram Tank Bund, City Library new KMC office, double bedroom houses at KCR Towers, Telukalapalli and Bruhat Palle Vanam (SUDA Park) at Raghunathapalem were among the facilities the IT Minister along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar throw open for public.

He would lay the foundation stone for a sewerage treatment plant at Prakash Nagar and inaugurate a faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP) at Danavaigudem. It might be noted that minister Rama Rao’s proposed visit to Khammam in January and April months was deferred due to some reasons.

With the confirmation of the present visit of the minister, the TRS ranks in the district eagerly waiting to welcome Rama Rao.