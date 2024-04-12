| Bengali New Year Celebrations At Shilparamam On April 13

Hyderabad: Showcasing the richness of Bengali culture, the Uttaran Bangiya Samiti is gearing up to observe Pôhela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year, on Saturday at Shilparamam in Madhapur.

Called ‘Uttarang’, the event promises a captivating immersion into Bengali culture, filled with traditional dance, music, and a delightful “Bongo Mela” – a fair showcasing the rich heritage of Bengal.

Attendees will be treated to enchanting performances of Bengali folk music and timeless Rabindra Sangeet, with mesmerizing dance routines like rhythmic folk dances to graceful Rabindra Nrityo.

‘The Bongo Mela’ will feature exquisite Bengali handicrafts including intricately woven textiles, jewellery, sculptures, and more, showcasing the artistic legacy of the region. Apart from these,the food stalls will be a haven for gourmands, offering iconic dishes like Roll (Bengali version of Frankie), shondesh (sweetmeat), and the quintessential Bengali street fried foods.