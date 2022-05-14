All police stations in Telangana will have permanent buildings: DGP

Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

DGP M Mahender Reddy inspecting the works of Rajanna-Sircilla district police office builidng in Sircilla on Saturday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy has said that all police stations in the state would have permanent buildings. After completion of District Police Office and Commissionerate office complexes, construction of police stations would be taken up to provide better services to the public. In this regard, the state government, which was committed to the construction of permanent buildings for all police stations, made budgetary allocations in the present budget.

The DGP and the Police Housing Corporation Chairman Koleti Damodar inspected the ongoing works of DPO complex being constructed in Sircilla bypass road on Saturday. He conducted a review meeting with contractors, designers, architects and police house corporation officials to discuss the work progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahender Reddy said that considering law and order as more important subject, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao and state government were giving top priority to the police department and fulfilling all the priorities of the police personnel. When asked about the constructions of quarters for police personnel and other facilities in DPOs, he said that first priority was the construction of police stations as well as camp offices for the police officers. In the next phase, construction of quarters would be taken up.

In some areas especially in the city, police personnel were staying near to the schools where their children got seats. So, after assessing the situation, police housing construction would be taken up in the areas where it was required, DGP informed. Talking about the progress of the Sicilla DPO complex, he said that the district police office building was taken up as part of district collectorate complex construction. They were trying to complete the construction works as early as possible.

Informing that a review meeting was conducted with contractors, designers, architect and police housing corporation officials, he assured to solve the problems raised in the coordination committee meeting. Police housing corporation MD Sanjay Jain, housing SP Dr Chetan, District Collector Anurag Jayanthi, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde and others were present.

Earlier, Mahender Reddy visited Vemulawada and performed special prayers in Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple besides offering Kodemokku.

