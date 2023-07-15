Telangana Govt allots 26 acres of land for eco-tourism in Nizamabad

The Irrigation and Command area development Department will be entitled for a share of 10 per cent of the revenue generated from the amenities

15 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government has allotted 26 acres of land to the Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) for development of eco-tourism in Nizamabad district. The Special Chief Secretary to government, Rajat Kumar has issued an order allotting 18 acres in Gadepalli village in Donkeswar Mandal, five acres in Ummeda village of Nandipet mandal and three acres in Jalalpur village of Balkonda mandal in favour of the Corporation.

The District Collector, who made the request to the government seeking allotment of the Irrigation Department land to the TSFDC, was directed to take further action complying with the order. The land allotment was made on revenue sharing basis.

The Irrigation and Command area development Department will be entitled for a share of 10 per cent of the revenue generated from the amenities such as accommodation and restaurants to come up as part of the initiative to promote eco-tourism in the allotted land.

