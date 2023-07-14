Karuna Vakati appointed in-charge Vice Chancellor of Telangana University

State government has appointed Karuna Vakati as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed the Education department Secretary and Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Karuna Vakati as in-charge Vice Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad, with immediate effect and until further orders.

The move by the government comes as Telangana University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dachepalli Ravinder was recently arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a person for doing official work.