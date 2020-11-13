All set for purchase of cotton in Siddipet: Harish Rao

By | Published: 5:54 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Friday said all arrangements had been made to purchase cotton at 30 centres across Siddipet district.

Addressing farmers after inaugurating the Cotton Corporation of India’s (CCI) purchasing centre and maize procurement centre at Gajwel Agriculture Market, the Minister appealed to the farmers to utilise the CCI purchasing centres. “The government has announced MSP of Rs 5,775 for every quintal of cotton, that have less than 8 per cent moisture content,” Rao said, adding that the CCI was not willing to buy cotton that has 12 per cent moisture content.

Stating that some farmers cultivated maize against the advice of the State government, Harish Rao said the government, however, decided to buy maize from these farmers at Rs 1,800 per quintal.

He pointed out that maize purchased last year was still remaining in the godowns. Several traders from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other States are selling maize at just 1,200 quintal in Telangana, which has made the State government’s job that much more difficult, he said.

The Minister, stating that 420 paddy procurement centres would be set up across Siddipet district, said rraders from Punjab and other parts of the country were selling paddy at Rs 1,400 quintal in Telangana State.

