Allegations against me baseless: Nirmal Collector

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Nirmal: Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui clarified that allegations leveled against him were baseless.

He stated that revenue officials gave an order, asking Village Revenue Assistants to attend works at a tennis court on the premises of Nirmal Urban Tahsildar’s office in the evening, without taking prior permission from Collector.

The order was issued with an intention to alert the VRAs with regard to safeguarding the office. He stated that it was not meant for using them as ball persons when the district authorities were playing tennis in the court. He said that the reports published in certain newspapers and Telecast on news channels were baseless.

Mushraffa Ali Faruqui drew severe flak for reportedly using village revenue assistants as ball persons while he was playing tennis everyday on the premises of the office of Nirmal Urban mandal Tahsildar.

An order was issued by Nirmal Urban Tahsildar asking the VRAs to discharge duties at the tennis court on April 11.

