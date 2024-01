Amabati Rayudu to join Jana Sena?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 02:03 PM

Ambati Rayudu

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu who quit YSRCP within ten days of joining is likely to join Jana Sena. He has arrived at the Jana Sena party office in Mangalagiri to meet Pawan Kalyan. More details are awaited.