Amarnath refutes Purandeswari charge

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday refuted the charge made by BJP state president D. Purandeswari.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath on Wednesday refuted the charge made by BJP state president D. Purandeswari and wondered if the latter lacked the knowledge of the financial situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to media persons here, he said that the government was spending funds required to meet the needs of the people and every rupee was being accounted for. “We are accountable to the people. Even if we take loans, it is for the welfare of the people. Purandeswari‘s relative Chandrababu Naidu also took loans during his regime and why did she not question him then?,” he asked.

Amarnath felt that the BJP should not discriminate between governments and Purandeswari knew the misuse of funds during the TDP regime.