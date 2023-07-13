Purandeswari blames YSRC for poor roads

Former union Minister Daggubati Purandeswari has blamed the YSR Congress Party government for the poor condition of the roads in the state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:05 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Talking to media persons on the occasion of assuming charge as Andhra Pradesh state president of the BJP here on Thursday, she said she would strive for strengthening the party in the state. “There is a false campaign going on against us. The BJP is helping Andhra Pradesh irrespective of votes polled. We are giving the farmers Rs 6,000 under Kisan Samman Nidhi. The direct benefit transfer under Rythu Bharosa claimed by the state government has only Central funds. What happened to Jagan’s promise that he would give Rs. 12,500 to farmers?,” she asked.

The BJP leader also said that the Centre had given Rs. 20,000 crore to the state during the past nine years for housing programmes. At least 65 per cent of the houses should have been constructed by now but not even 35 per cent of the dwelling were ready, she pointed out.