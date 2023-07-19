BJP demands white paper on AP loans

Former union minister and BJP state president D. Purandeswari has demanded a white paper on the loans obtained by Andhra Pradesh government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:59 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Vijayawada: Former union minister and BJP state president D. Purandeswari has demanded a white paper on the loans obtained by Andhra Pradesh government.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, she said that the Jagan government had obtained Rs. 7.14 lakh crore loans during the past four years and the unofficial loans alone were to the tune of Rs 4 lakh crore. The issue would be taken to the notice of the Centre, she stated.

She also observed that Andhra Pradesh was witnessing the highest number of contempt of court cases and the Centre had been cautioning the state on financial matters every now and then.

On the electoral alliances, Purandeswari said that the party high command would take a decision at the right time and she would meet Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan shortly.

Efforts were on to strengthen the BJP from the grass root level in the state and she would shortly tour the state and hold meetings with party leaders and workers, she revealed.

Also Read BJP objects to YSRC demolition spree for Modi visit