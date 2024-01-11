| Amazon Great Republic Day Sale To Go Live On Jan 13 Heres A List Of Deals For You

Amazon Great Republic Day sale to go live on Jan 13; Here’s a list of deals for you

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 08:43 PM

Hyderabad: With a teaser on its website, E-commerce giant Amazon has confirmed January 13 as the beginning date of its latest Great Republic Day sale. The sale will go on till January 17.

While Amazon Prime members will be eligible for the sale 12 hours in advance on midnight of January 13, other members will be able to avail the benefits from 12pm that day. Along with the advance in timing, Prime members will also have benefits like same-day delivery, one-day delivery and two-day delivery.

Amazon plans to give up to 40% discount on smartphones and accessories, up to 75% discount on laptops and tablets and 65% off on TVs and home appliances.

Here are some of the great deals that will be made available on Amazon:

Apple iPhone 13 at Rs. 49,999 (original price 59,999)

Dell 13 Laptop with Intel Core i5 at Rs. 48,990 (original price Rs. 66,349)

LG 8 KG 5 Star front load washing machine at Rs. 34,490 (original price Rs. 47,990)

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G at Rs. 64,999 (original price Rs. 89,999)

Customers with SBI Credit Cards can avail a 10% discount during the sale. Prospective customers can also take advantage of exchange offers and no-cost EMIs on select products.