Yadadri is mesmerizing, says Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda felt that the renovated Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was a mesmerizing structure

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:46 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Yadadri-Bhongir: Telugu actor Vijay Devarakonda felt that the renovated Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was a mesmerizing structure, with sculptures in the Kakatiya, Chola and Pallava dynasty styles.

Visiting the temple on Sunday along with his brother Anand Devarakonda, his family members and the Kushi movie team, the actor participated in a special pooja. Temple Executive Officer N Geetha welcomed them on their arrival at the temple.

Speaking to the media, Vijay Devarakonda said he had visited the temple about 12 years ago during his college days. The State government had now developed the temple with ‘mind-blowing’ sculptures. The mind was filled with devotion the moment one entered the premises, and that was the greatness of the temple, he felt, stating that the people of Telangana would always thankful to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for developing the temple.

The rush of devotees to the temple had also increased significantly compared to before its renovation, he said, adding that he had prayed to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to bless all the people and also thanked his fans for making Kushi a hit.

Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha also met the Kushi team at the guest house and congratulated them. Kushi director Shiva Nirvana and producers Naveen Yerani and Y Ravi Shankar were present.