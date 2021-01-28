Ambedkar strove hard for Dalit rights: Indrakaran Reddy

Indrakaran Reddy stated that Ambedkar had worked hard for the rights of Dalits and weaker sections

Published: 9:22 pm

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Dalits were in the forefront now because of the efforts made by Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution. He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for CC road works at Aluru and Godisera villages, besides unveiling a statue of Ambedkar at Yakarpalli village in Sarangapur mandal on Thursday.

Indrakaran stated that Ambedkar had worked hard for the rights of Dalits and weaker sections. He said that the State government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of financially weak communities. He asserted that it was allocating more funds than any other State in the country for offering the initiatives.

The Minister cited that a 125-foot height statue of Ambedkar was being build in Hyderabad and an Ambedkar Bhavan was being constructed in Nirmal town, spending Rs 3.5 crore. The works of the structure reached the final stage. The facility would be thrown open to the public soon. A similar building is going to be formed at Potwa village in Sarangapur mandal in the short future.

