Amid tight security EVMs shifted to strong rooms in Nizamabad

Published Date - 06:27 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Nizamabad: The process of shifting of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines used in the Thursday’s polling in the six constituencies of the district to the strong rooms was completed on Friday. The strong room will be opened on counting day, December 3.

The EVMs were moved from the respective segments to the Government Polytechnic College situated in Nizamabad district headquarters, where they were carefully checked and installed in strong rooms in accordance with the norms of the Election Commission of India(ECI). The strong rooms were sealed in the presence of candidates’ agents and election observers.

Collector and District Election Officer Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, Additional Collectors Chitra Mishra and P Yadireddy supervised the security arrangements of EVMs. Tight security arrangements have been made to prevent anyone from entering the counting centers.

The State Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the college for the security of the EVMs. “While CRPF personnel are guarding the rooms, the second line of security is provided by the State police, to ensure that no outsiders can enter the premises”, the Police Commissioner informed.

The Commissioner of Police has issued an order enforcing Section 144 prohibitory orders at the counting centres from 5 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.