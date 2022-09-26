Amit Sanghi re-elected as the chief of Telangana Rifle Association

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Hyderabad: Amit Sanghi was re-elected as the president of the Telangana Rifle Association (TRA) in the annual general body meeting and election held at the Jubilee International Centre, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad on Monday.

The newly elected members will hold the office for a span of four years (2022-2026). Speaking after his election, Sanghi said, “Talent hits a target no one else can hit. The need to continue transforming is essential to attract the best talent and growth opportunities. This transformation will be achieved through continuous training, increased diversity in the learning, strict discipline and dedication.”

Office bearers: Amit Sanghi (President), Gusti Noria (Senior Vice-president), Uday Pilani (Vice-president), G Pratap Kumar (Treasurer), J Kiran (General Secretary), Dr Sabir Ali Khan (Joint Secretary), Mohammed Wajid Khan (Joint Secretary); Executive Members: J Prithvi Reddy, Bobbili Narsaiah, K Shravan Kumar, Dr Vamsidhar Nali, Mohammed Mustafa Khan, Mohammed Hassan Shareef.