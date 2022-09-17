Amit Shah asks BJP cadre to focus more on Munugode constituency

(File Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the party leaders to lay more focus on Munugode Assembly constituency to emerge victorious during the byelection

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the party leaders to lay more focus on Munugode Assembly constituency to emerge victorious during the byelection to be conducted soon. He gave these directions to the State party unit leaders during a meeting with them at Haritha Plaza hotel.

More than a dozen senior leaders including State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, two national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Sunil Bansal attended the meeting.

“We have bright chances to win the Munugode seat if we put in more effort,” Shah was believed to have told the leaders. At the same time, he advised the leaders to be in the public domain to highlight the failures of the State government. “From my side, I will extend full cooperation. All the leaders must work hard for the party’s victory in Munugode,” he said. Shah reportedly enquired about the joining of eminent personalities and politicians from other parties into the BJP.

A discussion also took place between Shah and the leaders on the indications that the Congress might form an alliance with the ruling party after Munugode byelection.

After the meeting with party leaders, Shah went to the residence of BJP MLA Etala Rajender at Shamirpet to console the family members. Rajender’s father Mallaiah expired a few days ago. Later in the evening, Shah held a meeting with the faculty members of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy and reviewed the training curriculum of IPS probationers and other training activities.

Meanwhile, former Indian badminton player and coach, Pullela Gopichand met Shah at the Haritha Plaza hotel.