Amit Shah to address party workers meet in Mahabubnagar, Karimnagar on Jan 28

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 January 2024, 05:28 PM

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the State on January 28 to prepare the party cadres for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to party sources, he would address a party workers meeting at Mahabubnagar and Karimnagar and attend an intellectual meet at Hyderabad.

He is also likely to hold a separate meeting with party senior leaders to discuss selection of candidates and party poll strategies.

Sources said Shah might also discuss the poll manifesto and other major issues related to Lok Sabha polls.