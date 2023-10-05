Amit Tandon brings laughter to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:13 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian Amit Tandon discussed the business of comedy at a FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) event in Hyderabad.

Tandon highlighted the growth of stand-up comedy in India, emphasizing its seriousness as a business venture. He pointed out that despite being relatively new in India, stand-up comedy has evolved significantly over the past 15 years, with Indian comedians performing at prestigious venues worldwide.

Indian comedians have performed in renowned locations like Albert Hall in London and have conducted nearly 700 international shows. “The industry has seen impressive ticket sales, with 10,000 to 15,000 comedy show tickets sold monthly. Moreover, around 300 to 400 comedians now make a living from stand-up comedy,” he said.

The event originally began as a conversation between Tandon and FLO Chairperson Ritu Shah but evolved into a 90-minute stand-up performance. His comedy mainly revolved around topics like family, relationships, children, shopping, parties, and traffic jams.