Geetha Bhascker’s book, ‘My Habits My Recipes’, is a compilation of recipes cherished by her family 

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: A mother is special to every child as much as a child is precious to every mother. When circumstances and situations around aren’t congenial, a mother gets even more attached to the innocent bonding with her child.

“Understanding the pain of attachments, I began weaning the bonding through the profession of a teacher. In a profession I never wanted, I found a world of children. Children who bonded with me as much as they would with their mother,” says Geetha Bhascker Dhaassyam, mother of Telugu film director Tharun Bhascker.

“My son would say that I was more concerned about my students than him, howsoever I doted on him. Probably that was the single-child syndrome. To me, it had to be justice to my child as a parent and to my students as a teacher,” shares the teacher-turned-author, who “balanced the situation to the best of my abilities”.

The 65-year-old Geetha has turned author with her first book of “recipes and habits that catered to the well-being of (my) family” and dedicated the book, titled ‘My Habits My Recipes’ to her filmmaker son.

“This Children’s Day is, indeed, very special to me as a mother and a teacher,” says Geetha. “I wish every parent compiles a book of their own experiences or the recipes they’ve made as special memories left as a legacy to be cherished by their children,” she adds.

The book, published by Notion Press, is available on Amazon and Flipkart, as well as on the publishing house’s website: https://notionpress.com/read/ my-habits-my-recipes.