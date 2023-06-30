Anakapalle: Seven injured in blast in pharma unit

The blast occurred in the Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in the neighbouring Anakapalle district on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Visakhapatnam: Seven persons were injured, four of them seriously, in a blast at a pharma unit in Atchutapuram Special Economic Zone in the neighbouring Anakapalle district on Friday.

According to reports, a reactor exploded resulting in huge flames at Sahiti Pharma which saw the workers running helter skelter in panic.

Anakapalle district Superintendent of Police Muralikrishna said there were 35 persons on duty when the accident occurred and 28 of them came out immediately while the seven others were seriously injured.