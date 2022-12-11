One person injured in explosion in Nizamabad

07:01 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

Nizamabad: One person was injured in an explosion at Bada Bazaar area in the town late on Saturday night. Following the deafening sound, locals thought it was a bomb but the police clarified that the explosion occurred when a ragpicker tried to open a box of chemicals.

Police said a team of firefighting personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Such was the impact of the explosion that sheds in front of three shops in the area were damaged badly and triggered panic among residents.

The ragpicker, who suffered injuries in the incident, was shifted to the Government General Hospital. Police said his condition was stable.

As per primary investigation, police officials the person had brought a box of chemicals from another location and tried to open it, leading to the explosion. Police collected samples and sent them for analysis.