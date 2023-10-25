Anchor Suma apologizes to media for controversial remarks

Suma Kanakala is a popular television presenter known for hosting numerous successful shows throughout her career.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:02 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

Suma Kanakala

Hyderabad: Renowned television anchor Suma Kanakala has issued a public apology to the media for her recent remarks during an event. In a video posted on her social media platforms, Suma expressed her regret and sought forgiveness from the media fraternity.

“I sincerely apologize to all my media friends for any inconvenience caused by my comments during the event. I realize the impact of my words and deeply regret it. I understand the challenges and hard work you all put into your work. I am grateful for your support and apologize from the bottom of my heart,” Suma said in the video.

The incident took place during the launch event of the song “Leelammo” from the upcoming movie “Adikesava”. Suma, who was anchoring the event, made a casual remark about media professionals eating snacks during the program. This led to some media personnel voicing their displeasure, prompting Suma to address the issue in the video.

Suma acknowledged that her comment was inappropriate and clarified that it was meant as a light-hearted joke. She reassured the media community that she respects and values their work. The anchor also emphasized that she has been traveling and meeting various individuals, considering them as part of her extended family, and seeks forgiveness for her unintended words.

The release of the video has brought forth a positive response from the media fraternity, with many appreciating Suma’s willingness to acknowledge the impact of her comments and apologize publicly. The anchor’s gesture reflects her commitment to maintaining a healthy and supportive relationship with the media.

