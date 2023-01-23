Anchor Suma shares her 3-decade-long hosting experiences on LinkedIn

The popular host has joined the professional networking site LinkedIn and shared her experience over the past three decades, and asked her followers to share their experiences with her.

Hyderabad: When it comes to hosting any event related to the Telugu film industry, anchor Suma is a well-known figure who has achieved stardom. The popular host has joined the professional networking site LinkedIn and shared her experience over the past three decades, and asked her followers to share their experiences with her.

“In my 30-year journey of hosting events and shows, I’ve seen that one of the biggest challenges is the amount of work and planning that goes into them. From understanding the audience’s pulse to promoting the event and handling the uncertainties, numerous things need to be taken care of,” she wrote.

Suma also shared how the events get cancelled sometimes, and what kind of difficulties they face in last minute. “Another challenge is the risk involved in the planning. I’ve seen that despite all the preparation, there is always the possibility that something will go wrong. Whether it’s a last-minute cancellation or a technical malfunction, unexpected issues can arise that can halt the event. And in many such situations, the event team and I have managed to handle them (sic),” she shared.

“However, despite these challenges, hosting events can also be a great learning experience. Throughout my career, planning, organizing, and hosting events has taught me practical skills such as management, communication, public speaking, problem-solving and most importantly confidence. Additionally, hosting important events helped me foster relationships with the industry heads and gained valuable connections. I’m interested to know your stories and experiences with public speaking. Let me know in the comments below (sic),” concluded Suma.