Sangareddy: Two killed, 40 injured after DCM hits lorry

Out of the 40 injured, the condition of five persons is stated to be critical.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Sangareddy: Two persons died and 40 others of a marriage party were injured when the DCM van they were traveling in hit a stationary lorry on NH-65 at Rudraram in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Patancheru Police, a marriage party of Chitkul village in Patancheru Mandal was on its way back to Chitkul in the DCM van after attending the marriage reception of the daughter of Sangannagari Ramachandraiah. The deceased were Sanganngari Kistaiah and Yerupula Ramulamma.

Meanwhile, the injured persons said that the DCM driver was drunk when the incident happened. A case was registered.