Ancient rock paintings found in Mahabubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: In a new find, history enthusiasts from Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam discovered Copper Age rock paintings near Nandipet village in Mahabubnagar district.

On a small hillock a few kilometers away from the village, images of a leopard opposite to a bow-clad hunter, a deer with long horns, and a long-tailed animal were found painted in red.

Meters away from these paintings, a cave was also discovered. Formed by a boulder on top of another tall boulder, this cave can accommodate up to twelve people.

“This cave is the abode of Puramanava, the early humans and paintings found are similar to the Kokapet rock paintings. These discoveries give us valuable information about the existence of early humans in this area,” says Vemareddy Hanuman who explored the paintings and caves.

The rock art expert Bandi Muralidhar Reddy opined that these rock paintings belonged to the Copper Age (Chalcolithic period), and said that finding a leopard painting here is rare.

The team also found another red painting of a hero figure riding on a four-legged animal holding a sword in one hand and a shield in another.