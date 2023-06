Andhra Pradesh: 6 persons killed in tractor mishap at Guntur

The tractor, carrying 30 persons, was going from Kondepadu in Prattipadu mandal to Jupudi Junction in Ponnuru mandal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Representational Image.

Guntur: Six persons were killed when a tractor turned turtle at Vatticherukuru in the district on Monday.

The tractor, carrying 30 persons, was going from Kondepadu in Prattipadu mandal to Jupudi Junction in Ponnuru mandal, it is said.

