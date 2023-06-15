Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announces Jagananna Suraksha programme from June 23

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of various programmes, including Jaganannaku Chebudam, Jagananna Bhu Hakku and Bhu Raksha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 AM, Thu - 15 June 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled a new initiative called the Jagananna Suraksha programme, aimed at addressing the public’s concerns regarding documents, certificates, and government schemes. This programme will be in effect from June 23 to July 23.

During a video conference held at the Camp Office, the AP Chief Minister reviewed the progress of various programmes, including Jaganannaku Chebudam, Jagananna Bhu Hakku, Bhu Raksha, and others, with District Collectors, SPs, and other senior officials. He informed them that the Jagananna Suraksha programme will be officially launched on June 23.

The official teams from Mandal and Municipalities would visit the village secretariats and spend a full day in each village resolving issues with issuing certificates such as ration cards, caste, marriage, income, and death certificates, or any other document or certificate. that the Jagananna Suraksha programme, which will be implemented statewide for a month, Furthermore, the official teams will also address complaints from individuals who are eligible for welfare schemes but have not received their entitled benefits.

Officials from the Mandal level, including the Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and Deputy Tahsildar in one team and the Panchayat Raj EO and Tahasildar in the other, as well as the Municipal Commissioner and his staff in the first team and the Zonal Commissioner and his staff in the other, will visit the Secretariats, he added.

District collectors would visit village and ward secretariats twice a week, while special officials would visit the villages twice a month to supervise the scheme. Joint collectors will visit four secretariats every week. For the system to work well, he instructed secretaries and heads of department to visit two secretariats at least once every month. In addition, four village and ward secretariats should be visited each week by ITDO,PO, Sub-Collector, and Municipal Commissioners.