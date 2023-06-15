Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister Jagan launches 100 cell towers

AP Chief Minister Jagan launched in virtual mode 4G services and 100 Jio towers simultaneously from his camp office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy on Thursday launched in virtual mode 4G services and 100 Jio towers simultaneously from his camp office here.

This will help extend services to 209 remote villages. As many as 85 towers in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, ten towers in Parvathipuram Manyam district, three in Annamayya district and two towers in YSR Kadapa district were inaugurated on the day.

Jio which set up the towers, will shortly upgrade to 5G services. People’s representatives, Collectors, and people in the areas of new towers took part in a video conference held by the Chief Minister Jagan directly. The latter also interacted with tribals in the respective areas.

Under the new project, towers will be set up in 2,704 regions and the government has already handed over 2,363 sites identified for the purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that all the areas which did not have mobile phone services would get them by December along with internet connectivity which would also facilitate the functioning of secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, village clinics, schools, besides public distribution system and e-crop booking.