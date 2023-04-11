Andhra Pradesh: CID issues notice to Telugu Desam Party office

CID officials visited the Telugu Desam Party office and issued notices in the name of TDP general secretary based on a complaint by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Amaravati: CID officials on Tuesday visited the Telugu Desam Party office here and issued notices in the name of TDP general secretary based on a complaint by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath.

The minister had complained that the TDP run magazine Chaitanya Ratham had published factually incorrect reports with regard to his movable and immovable assets he submitted in an affidavit to the Election Commission.

The CID officials who registered a case, went to the TDP office to enquire who Chaitanya Ratham’s editor and publishers were as part of the probe.