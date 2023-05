AP govt lifts ban on transfers of government employees

Lift on ban on transfers will pave way for transfers on large scale from May 22 to 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday lifted the ban on transfers of state government employees.

This will pave way for transfers on large scale from May 22 to 31 as those completing over two years of service at one place are likely to be shifted to new places.

