Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy returns from London

By PTI Published Date - 10:05 AM, Tue - 12 September 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from London on Tuesday morning.

He returned to India after a 10-day personal visit to London.

“Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy returned from his London tour,” said an official press release. Reddy was received by a host of Ministers and officials at the Gannavaram airport.