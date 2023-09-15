Andhra Pradesh CM opens five new medical colleges in Vizianagaram

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the college in Vizianagaram personally and the remaining four in Machilipatanam, Nandyala, Eluru, and Rajamundry virtually.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:43 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Vizianagaram: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has inaugurated five medical colleges simultaneously. After inaugurating the the Vizianagaram government medical college on a sprawling 70 acres campus at Gajularega here on Friday, he also inaugurated by virtual mode from here four other medical colleges in Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and Nandyal.

Addressing the students on the occasion, he exhorted them to work hard to become experts in the field.

The Chief Minister recalled that since Independence, Andhra Pradesh had only 11 medical colleges and now the government was coming up with 17 more medical colleges spending Rs.8,480 crore.

“We will open five more medical colleges next year and another seven colleges in the subsequent year. So far, there are 2185 medical seats available and with the opening of new colleges, the number of seats has increased to 4735. This year alone, 609 seats were made available. The colleges are being opened in tribal and backward areas also and in the coming days, another 2737 post graduate seats will be available. Besides, 18 nursing colleges will be opened. We have given top priority for health and set up 10,032 village clinics. At the village level, Asha workers are providing the services,” he stated.

Jagan also said that every mandal would have a primary health centre and under the family doctor programme, free treatment is being provided in the village. Quality medicines were supplied in government hospitals and Arogyasri services were extended to 3,255 procedures, he noted, adding that the budgetary allocation for health was increased enormously compared to the past.