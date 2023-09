YS Jaganmohan Reddy leaves for London

YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with his wife Bharati will meet their daughters studying there and return to their Tadepalli residence here on September 11 night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy along with his wife Bharati, left for London from Gannavaram airport in Vijayawada on Saturday night.

They will meet their daughters studying there and return to their Tadepalli residence here on September 11 night.