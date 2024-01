Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: YS Sharmila Appointed As Congress Committee President | AP Elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 06:08 PM

YS Sharmila, appointed as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, will assume office on January 21. The event, attended by party leaders, aims to bolster the Congress’s position ahead of the upcoming elections.