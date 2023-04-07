Andhra Pradesh: Former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy to Join BJP on Friday

Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from Congress a few days ago, and he has been away from politics for some time now.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:53 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy, who served as the last Chief Minister for undivided Andhra Pradesh, will join the BJP party on Friday. He will wear the amber stole of the BJP today at noon in the presence of key BJP leaders in Delhi. Kiran Kumar Reddy resigned from Congress a few days ago, and he has been away from politics for some time now.

Reports say that Kiran Kumar Reddy came forward to join the BJP with the assurance of joint responsibilities from the BJP leaders for the upcoming elections. On the other hand, there is an interesting campaign going on the BJP inviting him to strengthen their party in Rayalaseema. However, there is no official confirmation from the leaders.

Kiran Kumar Reddy was the former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh before the formation of the Telangana state on June 2, 2014. He served four times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

He resigned from his post opposing the partition bill and then continued as the interim Chief Minister for some time. On March 10, 2014, he floated his new political party ‘Jai Samaikyandhra Party’. In the elections, the party failed to win a single seat and lost deposits in all seats contested. The party dissolved on July 13, 2018, and Reddy rejoined Congress.