Andhra Pradesh: Godman accused of raping two minor girls

The remand report of Swami Poornananda has maintained that the godman had allegedly indulged in sexual attack on girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:40 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The remand report of Swami Poornananda has maintained that the godman had allegedly indulged in sexual attack on girl at his ashram in Venkojipalem here.

The police sent the godman to remand through a zero FIR based on a complaint of the victim through the child welfare committee officials in Vijayawada and the Disha police in their remand report quoted the forensic report.

According to police, a girl from East Godavari district had joined the ashram and the godman used to wake her up during night, take her to his room and raped her for the past one year.

He had also committed similar atrocity on another girl and the primary evidence gathered established that he had raped two minor girls. And when one of the minor girls became pregnant, her relatives had taken her away from the ashram, it is said.